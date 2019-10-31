Apple to launch three iPhones with 5G in 2020, new report says

A 5G-enabled iPhone could be a reality in 2020. Sources closer to Nikkei Asian Review claim that Apple is gearing up to launch at least three flagship iPhones with the next (fifth) generation of wireless technology next year. All three models will offer edge screens and the most advanced mobile processor, the report says.

Advertising

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this report is that the 2020 iPhone lineup will include a 5G modem by Qualcomm. Earlier this year, Apple and Qualcomm settled their royalty dispute over chip patent payments. The three iPhones will apparently use Qualcomm’s X55 5G modems, Nikkei reports. Previously trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed the 2020 iPhone lineup will support 5G.

Industry insiders believe 5G will play a crucial part in shaping the future of iPhones. With iPhones sales down year over year, a 5G-enabled iPhone could boost sales of the iPhone in major smartphone markets. In a separate Bloomberg report, the publication claims Apple will ship as many as 200 million iPhones next year with the demand coming from three flagship iPhones and a mid-range iPhone SE 2.

A 5G iPhone is needed to compete with local smartphone players in China, Apple’s most challenging market. Handsets with 5G are steadily increasing in the communist country and that number will only rise in 2020. Players like Huawei, Xiaomi and ZTE already offer 5G smartphones in the world’s most populous country. However, sales of 5G smartphones are reportedly less than 1 per cent of the total mobile shipments. Apple is among the top five smartphone makers in China.

Apple released its fourth fiscal earnings on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations. The iPhone continues to be Apple’s moneymaker, bringing in $33.42 billion in revenue. The company no longer reports unit sales of iPhones.