Apple to fix issue with ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ feature on iPhone 13

Apple launched its iPhone 13 series recently and users have already got their hands on the smartphones. As per a report by 9to5mac, some users from around the globe have noticed that the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature is not working.

Apple’s Unlock with Apple Watch allows users to unlock an iPhone with a paired Apple Watch. Apple has now addressed the issue on its official support website identifying an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with the iPhone 13 series.

Apple recommends iPhone 13 users to toggle off the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature and use their passcode instead to unlock the phone until the update is released. Users can turn off the Unlock with Apple Watch feature by visiting Settings > Face ID & Passcode. Apple says “this issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update.”

Apple had introduced the Unlock with Apple Watch feature earlier this year with the release of iOS 14.5. It allows users to unlock an iPhone that uses Face ID with a paired Apple Watch.

The feature is a handy addition to the existing methods of unlocking an iPhone. As people around the world have been wearing masks in public places, it makes it hard for Face ID to recognize them.

The Unlock with Apple Watch feature is a convenient way of unlocking an iPhone in such a scenario.

The feature is compatible with iPhone X and later models, and will require both the iPhone and the Apple Watch to have wi-fi and Bluetooth turned on.

Additionally, the Watch will need to have wrist detection turned on and be passcode-protected, and it will have to be on the wrist and unlocked for the feature to work.

Apple has advised users to switch off the “unlock with Apple Watch” feature for now and use the passcode to unlock iPhone 13, until the company releases the update.