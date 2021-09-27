Apple to fix 120Hz issues with iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max with future updates

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this month and one of the highlights of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is the new 120Hz ProMotion. However, to be more battery-friendly, the 120Hz mode works a little differently on iOS compared to iPads. This has apparently caused issues for users.

By default, most third-party apps are locked to 60Hz right now with 120Hz coming into the picture only for certain animations and scrolling. Users also complained that a bug in iOS 15 caps core animations at 60Hz. This means that Apple iPhone 13 Pro/ Pro Max users scrolling through their Twitter or Facebook timeline, the screen would refresh at 120Hz but the animations would stay locked to 60Hz.

Apple has now promised to release new updates that will rectify these errors and allow all apps to work flawlessly with the 120Hz screens. Apple has also explained detailed instructions for developers on how they can allow their apps to make the most of the ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can find these changes here.

In other news, teardowns for various iPhone 13 series phones have begun surfacing on the web, revealing the detailed specifications of the phones. The first of these teardowns have revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro features a larger 3,095mAh battery as leaks had suggested before the launch.

Apple has also put in three new Sony camera sensors on the new iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per a GSMArena report, the iPhone 13 Pro features a new Sony IMX703+ Sony IMX772+ Sony IMX713 combination instead of the Sony IMX603+ Sony IMX372+ Sony IMX613 setup on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone, however, retains the Sony IMX590 ToF sensor and the Sony IMX514 front camera.