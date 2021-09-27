scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 27, 2021
MUST READ

Apple to fix 120Hz issues with iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max with future updates

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users had previously complained of not being able to make the most of the 120Hz refresh rate on the phones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 27, 2021 5:46:07 pm
Apple, Apple iPhone 13, Unlock with Apple Watch, iPhone 13 unlock feature, iPhone 13 update, iPhone 13 bug, iPhone 13 Apple watch unlock, Apple news, iPhone news,Apple added its 120Hz ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones this year. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series earlier this month and one of the highlights of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is the new 120Hz ProMotion. However, to be more battery-friendly, the 120Hz mode works a little differently on iOS compared to iPads. This has apparently caused issues for users.

By default, most third-party apps are locked to 60Hz right now with 120Hz coming into the picture only for certain animations and scrolling. Users also complained that a bug in iOS 15 caps core animations at 60Hz. This means that Apple iPhone 13 Pro/ Pro Max users scrolling through their Twitter or Facebook timeline, the screen would refresh at 120Hz but the animations would stay locked to 60Hz.

Also Read |Apple iPhone 13 Pro’s display limit third-party app animations to 60Hz: Report

Apple has now promised to release new updates that will rectify these errors and allow all apps to work flawlessly with the 120Hz screens. Apple has also explained detailed instructions for developers on how they can allow their apps to make the most of the ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can find these changes here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

In other news, teardowns for various iPhone 13 series phones have begun surfacing on the web, revealing the detailed specifications of the phones. The first of these teardowns have revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro features a larger 3,095mAh battery as leaks had suggested before the launch.

Apple has also put in three new Sony camera sensors on the new iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per a GSMArena report, the iPhone 13 Pro features a new Sony IMX703+ Sony IMX772+ Sony IMX713 combination instead of the Sony IMX603+ Sony IMX372+ Sony IMX613 setup on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone, however, retains the Sony IMX590 ToF sensor and the Sony IMX514 front camera.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement