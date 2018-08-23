Apple to authorise third-party iPhone screen repairs starting in US: Report

Apple has reportedly come to terms with SimplyMac, a third-party reseller to officially repair iPhone screens Apple has reportedly come to terms with SimplyMac, a third-party reseller to officially repair iPhone screens

Cupertino giant Apple could be planning to extend iPhone screen repairs to third-party resellers. According to a recent 9to5Mac report, Apple has reached a deal with SimplyMac, a well-known Apple-authorised reseller and service provider in the US, to offer official iPhone screen repairing service across 30 stores.

The report reiterates a conflict between Apple and SimplyMac in the past that allegedly led SimplyMac to unofficially repair iPhone screens. But Apple has now seems to have come to terms with SimplyMac, so that it can now officially repair iPhone screens.

The report explains that repair stores require special equipment to be in charge of the official iPhone screen repairs. For example, a machine that can put together Apple’s Touch ID or Face ID Secure Enclave and the display. Up until now, Apple has reportedly made available official repair equipment in five SimplyMac stores that can repair screens for devices like iPhone 6s, SE and later.

Meanwhile, another report suggests that Apple could be on the verge of announcing its 2018 iPhone lineup on September 12, much like last year. The pre-booking will reportedly start on September 14, while the sale might begin on September 21. The company has not yet shared any details officially.

Apple will reportedly unveil three iPhone variants this year. Two of them are expected to feature an OLED display, whereas the third one could be a cheaper variant with an LCD screen.

