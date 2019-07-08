Apple tests Face ID, Touch ID sign-in for iCloud in iOS 13, macOS Catalina

Apple seems to be testing a new way to sign-in into iCloud on the web using FaceID or Touch ID, reports 9to5Mac. This is a new sign-in procedure that Apple is currently testing as part of iOS 13, macOS Catalina and iPadOS beta.

When beta testers iOS 13 or macOS Catalina go to iCloud.com, they would be redirected to beta.iCloud.com. A pop-up window then opens where they need to confirm if they want to log-in using their iCloud account using Face ID or Touch ID without the need for two-factor authentication.



The 9to5Mac report further claims that the new biometric sign-in method is likely part of Apple’s efforts to test out “sign-in with Apple.” Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple’s Sign in with Apple is a new log-in system that is a more secure and private method for logging into apps.

With the new feature, users will be able to log-in into third-party apps without having to manually create a user name and password or to login in using their existing credentials. Sign in with Apple is currently in beta and is set to launch publically in September.

This privacy-focused feature shows how serious Apple is about user data. Industry insiders believe that the Cupertino company’s Sign in with Apple tool will help differentiate Apple from other tech companies, including Google and Facebook. Over the past few months, Apple has added features to its products and services that are designed to make them more secure and protect user privacy.