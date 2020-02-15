Apple suppliers have started gearing up for iPhone SE 2 production

TSMC affiliate Xintec will process the diffractive optical elements of the iPhone SE 2. (Image: svetapple.sk) TSMC affiliate Xintec will process the diffractive optical elements of the iPhone SE 2. (Image: svetapple.sk)

Apple is reportedly going to launch its much awaited iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, whatever it decides to call the device in early March. Now, according to a new report by DigiTimes, Taiwan-based compound semiconductor manufacturers have started gearing up to fulfil component shipments for the iPhone SE 2.

According to the report, the manufacturers are gearing up for full production in the next few weeks. It also states that the device will include structured-light 3D sensors along with VCSEL components. These will be manufactured by Win Semi. Whereas, TSMC affiliate Xintec will process the diffractive optical elements.

Even though, the iPhone SE 2 might seem on track, Apple might end up delaying the next generations iPhone 12, as it has stopped sending engineers to China to assist with the Engineering Validation Test or EVT stage of iPhone 12 development, due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Case maker believes ‘iPhone SE 2’ will be the name of Apple’s ‘budget’ iPhone

Apart from this, according to a recent report from a Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will be an upgraded iPhone 8 with a 5.4-inch display. It will feature a bigger rear camera module, will be powered by the A13 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM.

It also states that the upcoming iPhone, apart from a Touch ID sensor might also come with a Face ID sensor. It is expected to use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, which is the same technology used to manufacture the new iPhone 11 series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd