Apple Online store offering Rs 5000 cashback: Here’s how to avail the offer

The Apple Online store is offering a cashback of Rs 5,000 to shoppers who place orders for products worth Rs 44,900 in India. The store is also offering no-cost EMI for 6 months. The cashback offer will, however, only be valid for HDFC Bank credit cards and credit card EMIs only. The limited-time offer will start on January 21 and end on January 28. The offer does come with its terms and conditions. Here is what you need to know if you plan on making a big Apple purchase in the coming days.

The offer can be spotted on the top of the Apple Store India page. Beginning on Thursday, January 21, the offer will last for a whole week until January 28. For buyers to avail the cashback, they must make a single purchase of over Rs 44,900. The cashback will only be valid for qualifying HDFC Bank credit card and credit card EMI holders.

Apple has also announced that the Rs 5,000 cashback offer cannot be clubbed with its reduced pricing schemes for Education. Note that you cannot club multiple orders to get the total above Rs 44,900. Once users order from an eligible card, they will get a cashback within seven working days.

What products can I buy to avail the offer?

To avail, the cashback offer users may purchase any single product above the price of Rs 44,900. This includes any of the new iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series phones and the iPhone XR. The iPhone SE 2 does not qualify for this offer. Users can also purchase any MacBook Air/Pro laptops or Mac computers. Note that Apple has also mentioned that the offer can be withdrawn without prior notice.