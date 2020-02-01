Apple starts trial production of iPhone 9: Report

The company has around six weeks according to the report to mass-produce a large stock of devices by March. (Image: svetapple.sk) The company has around six weeks according to the report to mass-produce a large stock of devices by March. (Image: svetapple.sk)

Apple has reportedly begun the trial production of its iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, whatever it might be called. The device is expected to launch in March.

According to a new report by MyDrivers, Apple is successfully running trial production of its much-awaited iPhone SE successor. The report claims that the tests are being done to “iron out any issues and ensure assembly lines are running smoothly.”

Apple is expected to start full mass production for the device in mid-February. And as of now, everything seems to be on-track with no major issues in the production line.

The company has around six weeks according to the report to mass-produce a large stock of devices by March.

According to earlier reports, the upcoming iPhone 9 will look similar to the iPhone 8 in terms of design and will bring back the physical Home button integrated with a Touch ID sensor.

Take a look at these alleged renders of the upcoming iPhone 9

According to an earlier report, the device will be made available in three colour options, Black, Silver and Red. The frame will be made up of aluminium and the back will be glass.

The device will be powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. It will feature a 12MP wide-angle camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it will feature a 7MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd