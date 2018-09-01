Apple starts free repair programme for iPhone 8 devices with a manufacturing defect

The free repair programme will be applicable to iPhone 8 units sold up to three years since September 2017. The free repair programme will be applicable to iPhone 8 units sold up to three years since September 2017.

Apple claims a few iPhone 8 devices sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in the US, India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, and New Zealand have a manufacturing defect. According to the company affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, frozen screen, or wouldn’t turn on due to defective logic boards.

To curb this Apple has started a free repair programme for the device. To check if an iPhone 8 is eligible for the programme, consumers will have to head to Apple’s support website and input the serial number of their device. Eligible users can then head over to any authorised Apple Service centre for getting their device repaired free of cost.

The free repair programme will be applicable to iPhone 8 units sold up to three years since September 2017. Apple recommends its consumers to first get any user damage like broken displays fixed before submitting their devices for repair as it is not covered under the programme.

Apple iPhone 8 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with a resolution of 1334×750 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own A11 64-bit Bionic chip. The device comes in two internal storage configurations – 64GB and 256GB paired with 2GB of RAM. It runs Apple’s iOS 11 operating system and is backed by a 1,821mAh non-removable battery.

As for camera specifications, the Apple iPhone 8 sports a 12MP camera sensor on the back capable of recording 1080p slow-mo video at 240 fps. On the front, it features a 7MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and a lightning port for charging and data transfer.

