Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event Live Updates: Livestream timings, how to watch

Apple’s hosting its big event today where new devices are expected. The focus will be on the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022, which is expected to come with 5G connectivity. Apple has already added 5G to the main iPhone series, so this was long expected on the SE variants. The SE will likely be powered by the A15 Bionic processor. It will also come with improved cameras. What is unlikely though is a reduced price point. The iPhone SE 2020 started at $399 and the India price was Rs 42,500 at the time. Apple is unlikely to go for a lower price point for the new iPhone SE 3, despite what some might be hoping for.

A new iPad Air with 5G connectivity is also expected. The last iPad Air launched in 2020 with the A14 chipset. The starting price was Rs 54,900 for India. We will have to wait and see how the new iPad Air is priced when it rolls out.

A new ‘Mac Studio’ device is also expected, which will likely be a more powerful Mac mini. A separate Studio Display could also be on the cards. And as always Apple might just have that ‘one more thing’, which none of the leaks have predicted so far.