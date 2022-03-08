scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event Live Updates: Livestream timings, how to watch

Apple Event Live updates: Apple is hosting its Spring event later tonight where the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air and other devices are expected.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2022 3:07:58 pm
Apple iPhone SE 3, Apple Event, Apple Peek Performance Live updates, Apple March 8 event liveApple Event Live Updates: The iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch today. (Image of the iPhone SE 2020 used for representational purposes. Image credit: Apple)

Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event takes place later tonight at 11.30 pm IST. This is a virtual event and it will be a two-hour-long keynote, where the iPhone-maker is expected to reveal some new devices. Going by the tag line, all focus will be on the performance. The one device that’s being seen as a given is the new iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022. It is expected to come with 5G support, a better processor, improved cameras as well.

The big question: Will this be a really affordable iPhone, say at the $200-$300 price point? Unlikely as we’ve argued in this piece. Still, the iPhone SE 3 will mark a major upgrade, given the last version came in 2020 when the pandemic had just begun. It was also the only iPhone announced simply via a press release.

Apple is also expected to showcase a new iPad Air with 5G support as well. It could also reveal a new Mac Mini with the Apple Silicon. Will a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and new iMac also make their way at the event? We will have to wait and watch as the event unfolds later.

Live Blog

Apple Event Live updates: Apple iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio expected specifications, price

15:07 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Apple iPhone SE 3: What is expected

The iPhone SE 3 is the key focus for today's event. It is expected to come with the new A15 processor, 5G connectivity, improved cameras, as the key features. There's also been talk that the iPhone SE 3 will be more affordable. But given how Apple usually prices its products, this is unlikely to be the case. Remember, the older iPhone SE 2020 started at Rs 42,500 when it launched back in 2020. So Apple will likely stick to this price range or it could go higher. 

15:06 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Apple Spring Event: Where to watch, timings

Apple hosts the event on its official website, and it can also be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. Those with an Apple device such as the iPhone, iPad or a MacBook or Apple TV can stream the event directly from the Apple website. The event can also be streamed on YouTube on any other non-Apple device. 

The event start at 11.30 pm IST or 10.00 AM PST. This will be a two hour long keynote. 

Apple’s hosting its big event today where new devices are expected. The focus will be on the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022, which is expected to come with 5G connectivity. Apple has already added 5G to the main iPhone series, so this was long expected on the SE variants. The SE will likely be powered by the A15 Bionic processor. It will also come with improved cameras. What is unlikely though is a reduced price point. The iPhone SE 2020 started at $399 and the India price was Rs 42,500 at the time. Apple is unlikely to go for a lower price point for the new iPhone SE 3, despite what some might be hoping for.

A new iPad Air with 5G connectivity is also expected. The last iPad Air launched in 2020 with the A14 chipset. The starting price was Rs 54,900 for India. We will have to wait and see how the new iPad Air is priced when it rolls out.

A new ‘Mac Studio’ device is also expected, which will likely be a more powerful Mac mini. A separate Studio Display could also be on the cards. And as always Apple might just have that ‘one more thing’, which none of the leaks have predicted so far.

