Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event Live Updates: Livestream timings, how to watch

Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event takes place later tonight at 11.30 pm IST. This is a virtual event and it will be a two-hour-long keynote, where the iPhone-maker is expected to reveal some new devices. Going by the tag line, all focus will be on the performance. The one device that’s being seen as a given is the new iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022. It is expected to come with 5G support, a better processor, improved cameras as well.
The big question: Will this be a really affordable iPhone, say at the $200-$300 price point? Unlikely as we’ve argued in this piece. Still, the iPhone SE 3 will mark a major upgrade, given the last version came in 2020 when the pandemic had just begun. It was also the only iPhone announced simply via a press release.
Apple is also expected to showcase a new iPad Air with 5G support as well. It could also reveal a new Mac Mini with the Apple Silicon. Will a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and new iMac also make their way at the event? We will have to wait and watch as the event unfolds later.
The iPhone SE 3 is the key focus for today's event. It is expected to come with the new A15 processor, 5G connectivity, improved cameras, as the key features. There's also been talk that the iPhone SE 3 will be more affordable. But given how Apple usually prices its products, this is unlikely to be the case. Remember, the older iPhone SE 2020 started at Rs 42,500 when it launched back in 2020. So Apple will likely stick to this price range or it could go higher.
Apple hosts the event on its official website, and it can also be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. Those with an Apple device such as the iPhone, iPad or a MacBook or Apple TV can stream the event directly from the Apple website. The event can also be streamed on YouTube on any other non-Apple device.
The event start at 11.30 pm IST or 10.00 AM PST. This will be a two hour long keynote.