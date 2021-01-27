Apple shipped over 1.5 million iPhones in Q4 2020 in India: Counterpoint Research

Despite stiff competition from Samsung and OnePlus in the high-end smartphone market, Apple’s market share in India continues to grow. New data from Counterpoint Research suggests Apple was the sixth-largest smartphone vendor in India in the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to 171 per cent growth. The tech giant grew 93 per cent YoY in 2020.

According to the report, Apple managed to ship 1.5 million iPhones in the country in the last quarter of 2020. An increase in sales of older-generation iPhone 11 and the newer mid-range iPhone SE has helped Apple grow during the busiest shopping months in India.

Over the past few years, Apple has taken a hyper approach in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Like its competitors, Apple is betting on huge discounts and cashback offers on iPhone models to lure new customers. Since last year, Apple is also selling its fancy products through its online store. The strategy seems to be paying for the company, which is going after aspirational consumers who are ready to pay more for its superior iPhones.

Apple had its best-ever quarter in Q4 2020, selling more than 1.5 million units, according to Counterpoint Research. (Image credit: Counterpoint Research) Apple had its best-ever quarter in Q4 2020, selling more than 1.5 million units, according to Counterpoint Research. (Image credit: Counterpoint Research)

Experts say India could be the bright spot when Apple reveals the results of its most recent financial quarter in an earnings call later in the day. Wall Street analysts expect Apple will post its first-ever quarter with more than $100 billion in revenue, driven by the strong demand for the iPhone 12 series as well as the continued demand for the Mac and iPad during the pandemic. Even though Apple no longer provides unit-sales metrics, some suggest more customers are opting for higher-priced iPhones and more storage configurations.

Most tech companies, including Apple, closely monitors the developments being made in the Indian smartphone market. Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo lead the smartphone market in the fourth quarter of 2020, as per Counterpoint. Xiaomi had a 26 per cent market share in Q4 2020, whereas Samsung came second with a 20 per cent market share.