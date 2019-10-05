Apple sets up free repair programme for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus with ‘No Power’ issue

Apple has set up a new free repair program for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users facing issues powering on their handsets. The repair program is only meant for devices produced between October last year and August this year.

The programme will cover affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

The company on its support site wrote that it a number of its iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail. The issue is mostly affecting devices manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019.

To get their devices fixed users can contact an Apple Authorized Service Provider or an Apple Retail Store to make an appointment. They can also contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

Apple has also set up a serial number checker on the repair programme page. It also states that users who feel they were affected by the issue and have already paid to repair can contact Apple about a refund.

If your iPhone is affected and you want to get it fixed, you will first need to get any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen fixed.