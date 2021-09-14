Apple Event iPhone 13 LIVE UPDATES: How to watch the September 2021 event tonight

Apple is getting ready to host its big September event for 2021, dubbed ‘California streaming’ going by the invite. The highlight of the event will be the new iPhones, the iPhone 13 series as it is being called right now. The Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods 3 are also expected at this keynote, which will be roughly two hours or so, given this is how Apple’s keynotes tend to last.
How to watch the Apple event?
Apple’s event is being hosted live on the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. The event starts at 10.00 am Pacific Time or 10.30 pm IST. Those with an iPhone or iPad or Mac or Apple TV can open the Safari browser and the Apple website and then watch the event. And for those who don’t have an Apple device, YouTube is the other safe option.
In India, Amazon, Flipkart and Airtel are also streaming the event live on their websites for those who wish to watch from these sites. This can also be seen as an indicator that the Apple products will be available in India soon after the launch.
The YouTube link for Apple September 2021 event is below
Apple’s iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 will be the main devices at tonight’s event. Apple is expected to continue with the same design for the iPhone 13 series, though the display refresh rate will be higher on the Pro models. The design change expected on the Apple Watch Series 7 is the bigger display with the company likely adopting 41mm and 45 mm sizes.
Apple's event starts at 10.00 am, which is 10.30 pm IST. The event is being streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and the link for the same is shared above. You can also go to the following link: https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/ and watch directly from Apple's website. It will work on Safari browser or Apple TV.