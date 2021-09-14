scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Apple Event iPhone 13 LIVE UPDATES: How to watch the September 2021 event tonight

Apple iPhone 13 launch event live Streaming: Apple's iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 will be the main devices at tonight's event. Follow our live blog for all the updates.

Written by Shruti Dhapola | New Delhi |
Updated: September 14, 2021 11:15:44 am
Apple is getting ready to host its big September event for 2021, dubbed ‘California streaming’ going by the invite. The highlight of the event will be the new iPhones, the iPhone 13 series as it is being called right now. The Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods 3 are also expected at this keynote, which will be roughly two hours or so, given this is how Apple’s keynotes tend to last.

How to watch the Apple event?

Apple’s event is being hosted live on the company’s official website and its YouTube channel. The event starts at 10.00 am Pacific Time or 10.30 pm IST. Those with an iPhone or iPad or Mac or Apple TV can open the Safari browser and the Apple website and then watch the event. And for those who don’t have an Apple device, YouTube is the other safe option.

In India, Amazon, Flipkart and Airtel are also streaming the event live on their websites for those who wish to watch from these sites. This can also be seen as an indicator that the Apple products will be available in India soon after the launch.

The YouTube link for Apple September 2021 event is below 

Apple’s iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 will be the main devices at tonight’s event. Apple is expected to continue with the same design for the iPhone 13 series, though the display refresh rate will be higher on the Pro models. The design change expected on the Apple Watch Series 7 is the bigger display with the company likely adopting 41mm and 45 mm sizes.

Live Blog

Apple September 2021 Event Today: What To Expect, How To Watch, Everything We Know About Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7

11:15 (IST)14 Sep 2021
Apple September Event 2021: Timing, link

Apple's event starts at 10.00 am, which is 10.30 pm IST. The event is being streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and the link for the same is shared above. You can also go to the following link: https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/ and watch directly from Apple's website. It will work on Safari browser or Apple TV. 

Apple's big September 2021 event takes place today, where four new iPhones, a brand new Apple Watch and the AirPods 3 are expected. The iPhone 13 series will come in four variants just like the iPhone 12; the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will start at 128GB storage this time, with Apple ditching the 64GB option, according to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will get a 1TB option as well, according to him.

While Apple's new iPhones won't have any major design changes, the big change will be around the display for the Pro options which will get a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, according to several reports. This also means that Apple will finally be catching up to rivals Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others in the market, which have offered higher refresh rates on their displays for a while now.

Apple iPhone 13 series is not expected to get any major camera hardware upgrades, though a new video Portrait mode on the Pro models. The new series will of course run the latest A15 processor, and reports have also talked about how Apple could add satellite calling on select models, though these might be limited to some countries.

The iPhones won't be the only major devices at the event. The Apple Watch Series 7 with its bigger, flatter display is also expected and this time the sizes offered will be 41mm and 45mm. According to Bloomberg, the bigger screens will mean more information for users. Apple will not be adding any new health sensors to the watch, though, the body temperature sensor won't be available before 2022.

Finally, Apple AirPods 3 are also expected at the event. We don't expect new iPads or Macs to make an appearance today, given Apple usually reserves these for another event.

