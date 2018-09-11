Apple September Event 2018 date, India time, venue, iPhone products: All you need to know

Apple September Event 2018: Apple will launch the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus at an event based out of the Steve Jobes Theatre in California. Apple September Event 2018: Apple will launch the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus at an event based out of the Steve Jobes Theatre in California.

Apple September event 2018 venue, date and time in India: Apple will launch a range of devices on September 12, that includes the 2018 iPhone Xs lineup, as well as Apple Watch Series 4, and a new iPad Pro.

Besides that, the Cupertino-based company will also explain the working of its newest operating system, iOS 12, as well as the Apple A12 chip that will be seen on the latest iPhones. Here is a description of how one can catch the launch event livestream, and what devices can be unveiled from the 2018 edition of Apple’s annual launch event.

Apple September 12 event: iPhone launch timings, venue and how to watch livestream

Apple’s launch event was confirmed by a media invite that featured the words ‘Gather Around’, below the ‘O’ shape. This has confirmed that the new iPhones, iPad and Apple Watch will launch at the Steve Jobs Theatre, part of Apple headquarters in California. The event will begin with a keynote address, scheduled for 10 am PDT, or 10.30 pm IST.

Like every year, Apple will host a livestream of the event, but it will not be open to channels like YouTube.

Those who own any Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iPod) will be able to view the event from the Apple TV app. Also, they can browse for the livestream link from the Apple website through the Safari browser. Those with Windows 10 will also be able to watch the stream from the Edge browser.

Apple September 12 event: iPhone Xs, iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) and other devices to be launched

Apple will launch five devices at the Steve Jobs Theatre on September 12. These include the three iPhones: 5.8-inch iPhone Xs, the 6.1-inch iPhone Xr, and the 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Plus. The iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), as well as Apple watch Series 4 are also expected

The announcement of their availability and pricing will be keenly awaited given Apple could go for a higher pricing this time, easily crossing $1000 mark with the bigger iPhone Xs Plus.

iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs Plus: From the iPhone lineup to be announced, it is confirmed that these devices will run Apple A12 chip, and be based on iOS 12. Other confirmed details are the notched OLED display for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus, that will have screen sizes of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch respectively.

Apple’s iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Plus will continue with a dual rear camera configuration, that will be similar to that of iPhone X. On the other hand, iPhone Xr will have a 6.1-inch LCD display with a notch, and is expected to come with a single rear camera.

Each of the phones will continue to have Face ID for unlocking the phone, which implies that the front camera on all three will hold a True Depth sensor.

From the Apple iPhone 2018 lineup to be announced, it is confirmed that these devices will run Apple A12 chip, and be based on iOS 12.

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018), Apple watch Series 4: Apple will also announce a new iPad on September 12, the iPad Pro 12.9 (2018). Among other things, this 12.9-inch iPad is an improvement on the first edition, that was launched last year.

The big change is that of Face ID being extended to this device, though users would have to note that this unlock feature might not work in Landscape mode. Besides the thinner bezels, the only difference in design of iPad Pro 12.9 (2019) is of the changed position of the Smart Connector, that is now found above the charging port.

Also, Apple Watch Series 4 will include a larger display, that will also show more information than earlier. While the screen will be able to handle as many as eight widgets, this Apple watch will ditch a physical button, to replace it with a solid state drive (SSD) button, that would be based on haptic feedback. This device will also have a LTE variant, and is expected to ship with a larger battery.

