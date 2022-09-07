scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Apple September event 2022: What is certain and what isn’t, plus what not to expect at all

It's time for Apple's big September event, which takes place later tonight. A quick look at what is expected for sure, what isn't and what might end up making an appearance.

Apple event, Apple Far Out Event, Apple September event, Apple event time, Apple event timingsApple's 'Far Out' September event takes place later tonight. Here's what to expect, what not to expect and what might make an appearance later tonight. (Image: Apple invite)

By morning tomorrow, we will know what Apple had up its sleeve all along. Till then there is a space for some speculation, some informed guessing and some actual reportage on what Apple is launching at its Far Out event scheduled for Apple Park on September 7.

Apple is a company that keeps its cards close to its chest till the last moment, and though over the past few years we have seen people being able to guess a lot of what will be announced at these events, it is still exciting to see that still, no one is able to call all of these correctly. And that is the thrill of attending an Apple event, despite whatever you think you know, there are still a lot of things that are surprising.

As we are just a few hours from the Apple launch event, here is a look at what to expect this time. For better context, I have broken these down into segments.

Apple event 2022: What is almost certain?

The iPhone 14 series too will for certain have a regular and a Pro range. The Pro range will for certain have better cameras, most probably one with a 48MP sensor too, a different take on the notch and always on display. And from what our sources are telling us, don’t expect any major design change in the iPhones.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
Must read |Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

There is going to be a new Apple Watch Pro model catering to high-end users who have very different use cases and requirements from regular Apple Watch users. So while the Apple Watch will slowly tick over to Series 8 with incremental changes including skin temperature readings, the Pro will be a much larger form factor catering to athletes and those to who really push their outdoor game. A new version of the Apple Watch SE also seems certain.

We are almost certain there will be a new AirPods Pro model, maybe with a different design.

Apple event 2022: What is not so certain?

There is a strong possibility Apple will kill, or pause, the iPhone mini in favour of a new, larger Plus model without the Pro tag.
This year too there is speculation that top-end iPhones will have satellite connectivity. Plus, Apple could also kill the physical SIM on some of the models which will now connect just using the eSIM option.

Advertisement

Apple event 2022: What not to expect?

Don’t expect to see new iPads launched at the event on September 7. These will most probably be announced at another event later this year. And certainly don’t expect the Apple AR/VR headset to make an appearance anytime soon.

Follow our live coverage from Apple Park the whole day Wednesday to know what is finally launched, and what isn’t.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 08:54:31 am
Next Story

Kylian Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, MBAs, women

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve
Delhi Confidential

Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan CM? Show of strength on his birthday eve

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer': Mir Ranjan Negi
On Arshdeep trolling

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer': Mir Ranjan Negi

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Premium
Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement