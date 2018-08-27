Apple to launch new iPhones, low-cost MacBook on September 12: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone X 2018 and a low-cost MacBook on September 12. (Image Source: Reuters) Apple is expected to launch the iPhone X 2018 and a low-cost MacBook on September 12. (Image Source: Reuters)

Apple could host the launch event for the new iPhones and MacBooks on September 12. This is being estimated by iMore reporter Rene Ritchie, who has attempted to zero in on the date on which Apple will launch its three new iPhones, as well as other products, among with the Apple Watch 4 and a new lineup of MacBooks is being expected.

Described as the ‘best worst kept secret in technology’, Ritchie bases his guess on the trends the Cupertino-based company has exhibited over the last few years. He points back to the iPhone 5 launch, which took place on September 12 in 2012, and checks the trend up to the iPhone 8//8 Plus/X launch, which took place on September 12 last year. As per these estimates, Apple is known to host the event on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. As per that metric, the event could be held either on September 11 (Tuesday) or September 12 (Wednesday). Given that September 11 this year has been marked as a memorial day, Ritchie believes that this year’s event could also be held on September 12.

Ritchie believes Apple will host the event in or around the given day, as there are no other indications for an alternate date. Given the nature of the event, Ritchie reports that the tech giant would hold the event at the Steve Jobs theatre, that was showcased with the launch of iPhone X. This will ensure that all event particulars are limited to Apple Park in Cupertino. Fans will also be able to catch the action from the Apple Events app on Apple TV, or by logging on to apple.com via iPhone, iPad and Mac.

