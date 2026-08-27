Apple sends out invites for September 9 event, foldable iPhone set to make historic debut

The tech company is expected to unveil the iPhone Ultra, its first folding iPhone, at its September 9 event.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
3 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 07:53 AM IST
AppleInvites sent to the media include the tagline “Surprise and shine” and a glowing Apple logo.
Make us preferred source on Google

Apple is holding its fall hardware launch event on September 9 at Apple Park, where the company is expected to unveil a new lineup of iPhones, including its first foldable iPhone, along with other products.

Invitations sent to the media include the tagline “Surprise and Shine” and feature a glowing Apple logo, but provide few other details. The event kicks off at 10 am. PT (10:30 pm. IST).

The September event remains Apple’s biggest showcase, where it launches new hardware products and updates to its most popular devices. At times, the company also unveils products that belong to entirely new categories. Wall Street and Apple fans closely follow the event, as the commercial aspects of these new devices offer insights into how closely Apple tracks market trends and how it plans to supercharge a segment by putting its own spin on it.

Story continues below this ad
Apple An Apple store in Mumbai, India. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

This year, Cupertino may be eyeing entry into the foldable smartphone segment, which has existed for years but has yet to go mainstream. Apple’s first foldable iPhone, which could be marketed as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, could hog all the limelight at its September event. It will likely feature a book-style design, reminiscent of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, but with a wider and shorter form factor.

The iPhone Ultra is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch outer screen that unfolds into a 7.8-inch internal display and could be priced between $2,000 and $2,500.

Apple’s entry could make foldables a larger part of the premium smartphone market in the months to come and give the category greater visibility. However, production challenges could make the iPhone Ultra difficult to get at launch.

Samsung Galaxy The first folding iPhone may end up looking a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

The iPhone remains Apple’s most important product – strategically and economically. The device is critical to Apple’s business, but also crucial for the ecosystem and its services business.

Story continues below this ad

A more expensive, folding iPhone might not elevate the smartphone market, which is already under severe pressure due to the ongoing global memory crisis that has made owning a phone a luxury for many people. Analysts say the iPhone Ultra might not convince consumers to buy a foldable phone, but its bigger impact could be on how foldable phones are perceived.

Apple Apple unveiled new Siri AI at WWDC this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Apple is also expected to make the usual improvements across the entire iPhone lineup, including faster chips and improved front and rear cameras. A new AI-powered Siri is also expected to launch alongside the new devices.

The September 9 event will mark Apple’s new CEO John Ternus’s first major launch event. He will take office on September 1, succeeding Apple CEO Tim Cook.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments