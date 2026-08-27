Apple sends out invites for September 9 event, foldable iPhone set to make historic debut

Invites sent to the media include the tagline “Surprise and shine” and a glowing Apple logo.

Apple is holding its fall hardware launch event on September 9 at Apple Park, where the company is expected to unveil a new lineup of iPhones, including its first foldable iPhone, along with other products.

Invitations sent to the media include the tagline “Surprise and Shine” and feature a glowing Apple logo, but provide few other details. The event kicks off at 10 am. PT (10:30 pm. IST).

The September event remains Apple’s biggest showcase, where it launches new hardware products and updates to its most popular devices. At times, the company also unveils products that belong to entirely new categories. Wall Street and Apple fans closely follow the event, as the commercial aspects of these new devices offer insights into how closely Apple tracks market trends and how it plans to supercharge a segment by putting its own spin on it.