Apple sees strong demand for iPhone 11 in China, iPhone 11 Pro in the US: Report

Apple recently launched its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max globally and according to various sources, these products are selling very well. Now, according to an Apple analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush via 9to5Mac, the overall demand for iPhone 11 series is much higher than expectations.

Dan states that the overall demand is pretty strong in China, whereas, the demand for the iPhone 11 Pro is exceeding estimates in the United States. According to Wedbush Apple will sell around 185 million iPhones, which will reflect in the upcoming Apple fiscal year.

Apple will reveal its quarterly earning on October 30, which will provide us with a glimpse of the new iPhone sales performance as it would include two weeks of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro sales. However, the holiday quarter, which is October, November and December is when we will get to see how the new iPhones really perform in terms of sales.

To recall, Apple missed estimates last year due to weaker demand for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR in China.

Dan Ives in his report states that Apple will be launching four new iPhone models in 2020, each of which will come with 5G support, a rear 3D-sensing system and motion controls.

He also stated that Apple’s services ventures like Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ will be extremely successful. And Apple could accumulate 100 million subscribers for Apple TV+ within five years.