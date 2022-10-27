Apple zero-day exploits patched: Why you should update your iPhones, iPads immediately

Apple recently released a security update that fixes several severe zero-day vulnerabilities affecting devices running iOS and iPadOS. For the uninitiated, a zero-day exploit is a security loophole which developers have not been aware of, and hence, haven’t been patched.

The tech giant confirmed that it was aware of these vulnerabilities and that they might have been exploited by hackers to target active users. According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in note CIVN-2022-0408, an attacker could leverage the vulnerability to gain unauthorised access to sensitive information, spoof interface addresses, execute arbitrary code and cause denial of service attacks on the targeted system.

The update is currently available for iPhone 8 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd generation or newer, iPad 5th generation or later and iPad Mini 5th generation and later and affects all iOS versions including the recently released iOS 16.1.

Apple said it has patched CVE-2022-42827 and is advising users on iOS and iPadOS to update their devices to the latest version. Meanwhile, the CERT-In report has rated the severity as ‘high’ and also issued an advisory asking Apple users to update to the latest security patch as soon as possible.

To update to the latest version of iOS and iPadOS, all you need to do is head over to the ‘Settings’ app, go to ‘General’ and tap on ‘Software Update’. From there, you will be able to check and install the latest security patch.

Apart from the aforementioned vulnerabilities, the company fixed several security issues in Safari versions prior to iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1. In August this year, Apple also addressed the CVE-2022-32894 vulnerability, which fixed similar security holes affecting iPhone and iPad users.