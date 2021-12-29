Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more: Top smartphones to watch out for in 2022

Innovations in smartphones have led to major improvements in everything from performance and connectivity to battery life and cameras over the years. With 2022 just around the corner, many of the top smartphone makers of the world are gearing up for their next flagship phone launches of the year.

New phones launching in 2022 will feature newer chipsets like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as well as better cameras and other more powerful hardware. The good news is that a lot of information is available already on some of these devices which haven’t been launched yet. So if you’re waiting to put your money on a new flagship phone this upcoming year, here are the top contenders to look forward to.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S-series phones have been some of the most powerful Android phones made each year and with the success of the S21 series, the brand is only set to get better. With the S22 series, which is rumoured to launch in early February, Samsung is expected to include a new design, more powerful hardware and more camera capabilities.

We are also going to see the new Android 12-based One UI 4.0 software in the new flagship phones, along with rumoured S-Pen support on the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, which as per some rumours may be called the S22 Note this year, effectively carrying forward the Note series, which has reportedly been discontinued as a standalone phone series now.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone early in 2022. Succeeding the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the phone will aim to offer a budget flagship experience to buyers who don’t want to spend too much on the S22 series. The S21 FE is expected to offer some new specifications and a new design compared to its predecessor and will help Samsung compete with rivals like OnePlus and Xiaomi in the sub-Rs 50,000 segment.

OnePlus 10 series and OnePlus Nord 2 CE

OnePlus is expected to launch its new OnePlus 10 series devices in early January 2022. The series is expected to pack the OnePlus 10 as well as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and will likely see a new camera setup on both the front and back along with signature specifications like a QHD screen on the Pro variant.

OnePlus is also set to bring the new Unified OS set to debut with the OnePlus 10 series. Expected to be a rework of Oppo’s ColorOS, the Unified OS is set to blend ColorOS together with OxygenOS and as per CEO Pete Lau, will later be coming to all eligible older phones as well.

OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 CE sometime in February. The budget mid-range phone will succeed the OnePlus Nord CE which still is the most affordable OnePlus phone you can buy in India right now.

Apple iPhone 14 series and iPhone SE 3

After launching the iPhone 13 series earlier this year, Apple is already working on the new iPhone 14 series and while an expected launch is still far away, a few leaks on the phone have started surfacing on the web. Expected changes include a massive redesign on the cards along with a new punch-hole front camera and no more front notch.

Apple is likely to upgrade the phone with newer silicon, which could be called the Apple A16 Bionic in typical Cupertino fashion. Other changes expected are up to 2TB storage on the Pro models, WiFi 6E support, bigger batteries, better display panels and higher-resolution camera sensors.

Apple is also rumoured to launch a successor to the iPhone SE (2020) for those who want a more basic iPhone experience. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to feature an older design, which as per some leaks could be based on the iPhone XR. It could feature an older flagship chip like the Apple A15 chip along with 5G connectivity, a first on the SE-series.

Google Pixel 6A

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro made an impact in the Android smartphone market earlier this year, with the phones offering very competitive specifications, great software and improved camera capabilities to compete with other flagships, all while debuting Google’s first in-house Tensor chip. The Pixel 6 in particular offers a great value experience on paper for its price.

However, this could get better with the rumoured Google Pixel 6A, a phone that is set to succeed the Google Pixel 5A. Also rumoured to feature the new Tensor chip, the Pixel 6A could offer a toned-down Pixel 6 experience that is more affordable and accessible to more buyers. This phone also may see a launch in regions where the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro didn’t launch, like India.

Oppo Find N

The first foldable from Oppo, the Find N was announced in late 2021 as an unconventionally small foldable smartphone that more easy to pocket and featured a dorm factor that made more sense, along with signature foldable elements like an outer display and a hinge, without caveats like a crease on the inner main screen.

After a launch, the phone is yet to see a commercial launch, which is expected to take place in 2022, when users will be able to buy the phone. Among entries like the Samsung Galaxy Z series and the Mi MIX Fold, the Oppo Find N is set to be a very worthy opponent.

Other devices

The list is incomplete without the Xiaomi 12 series which was officially unveiled earlier this week but will be available in most regions of the world in 2022. The series features three devices and includes specifications like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, new and improved camera specifications, a new design and more. The series is expected to launch in India in early 2022, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Also keep your eyes on the Realme GT 2 series, which is expected to launch on January 4 and feature two variants – the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro. The phones are claimed to be Realme’s most feature-rich and specifications-packed phones yet and will compete against flagships from Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung. The Pro variant is expected to feature specs like a 2K LTPO screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and more.