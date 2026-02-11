February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon

Irrespective of whether you are a tech enthusiast, the month of February is shaping up to be an interesting one for the smartphone market. In the coming days, tech giants like Apple, Google, Samsung and others are expected to launch new devices that might shape what we see the rest of the year.

If you are looking to buy a new phone or upgrade your existing one, here are some smartphones you should look out for in the next few weeks.

Apple has killed the iPhone SE series, but the tech giant replaced it with the iPhone 16e last year. Now, the Cupertino-based phone maker is gearing up to launch its new “budget” phone – the iPhone 17e.

While nothing is official at the moment, rumour has it that Apple will unveil the iPhone 17e on February 19, a day after Google launches the Pixel 10a.

Speculations suggest that the upcoming budget iPhone will feature a Dynamic Island, with Apple also reportedly including MagSafe charging. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 17e will be powered by the A19 chip from the iPhone 17 and will also feature Apple’s latest in-house-developed modem.

However, it may have the same 6.1-inch screen and rear camera as its predecessor. Apple is also expected to keep the price more or less the same.

The Pixel 10a may look identical to its predecessor. (Express Photo) The Pixel 10a may look identical to its predecessor. (Express Photo)

Google Pixel 10a

Google has confirmed that its latest budget phone – the Pixel 10a will be launching on February 18. However, the latest Pixel may not live up to everyone’s expectations.

The tech giant recently shared a video teaser of the Pixel 10a on YouTube, where it teased the new flat camera island that houses two sensors. The Pixel 9a has a slightly raised lip around the camera island.

Google hasn’t officially revealed the specs of the phone, but Pixel a series buyers may be disappointed as the upcoming phone may borrow the Pixel 9a’s Tensor G4 chipset, instead of the new Tensor G5 chip.

Moreover, the Pixel 10a is also expected to stick with 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM and retain its predecessor’s 5,199mAh battery.

As for price, rumour has it that the Pixel 10a 128GB version will be priced at Rs 52,000 while the 256GB variant may be sold for somewhere around Rs 63,000.

Galaxy S26 will also look the same as its predecessor. (Image Source: YtechB) Galaxy S26 will also look the same as its predecessor. (Image Source: YtechB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 series

After a long time, Samsung has once again moved the Galaxy S series launch to February. The upcoming flagship series – which consists of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be coming on February 25.

While much of the specs – including screen and battery size, are expected to be the same as last year, the upcoming devices will have new chipsets.

Rumour has it that the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ will be powered by the new 2nm Exynos chip, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may get the Snapdragon treatment.

A few weeks ago, Samsung teased its new display technology, which it says is designed to protect privacy. It may be similar to the privacy-focused screen protectors sold offline that prevent others from looking at your screen.

The iQOO 15R will pack in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. (Image Source: iQOO) The iQOO 15R will pack in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. (Image Source: iQOO)

iQOO 15R

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has also confirmed that it will be adding a new model to the flagship iQOO 15 series. Dubbed iQOO 15R, the upcoming model will have a checkered back panel and feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

As is the case with iQOO’s premium offerings, the phone will have a screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, with iQOO using a chip to optimise gaming performance.

The company also confirmed that its first ‘R’ series phone will feature a 50MP primary Sony LYT sensor and a 7,600mAh battery. iQOO 15R will launch on February 24 and have a price tag of less than Rs 55,000.

The Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a curved display like its predecessor. (Express Photo) The Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a curved display like its predecessor. (Express Photo)

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola is also reportedly planning to launch the Edge 70 Fusion sometime this month. While the company is yet to officially announce the device, a recently leaked retailer listing in Europe sheds light on what it will offer in terms of hardware.

Like its predecessor (Edge 60 Fusion), the upcoming device will have a 6.78-inch OLED screen, but the company is reportedly pushing the refresh rate from 120Hz to 144Hz.

The listing also suggests that the Edge 70 Fusion will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and sport a huge 7,000mAh battery with presumably 68W wired charging support.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to cost somewhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, but we will have to wait for the official announcement to know more.