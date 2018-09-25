Apple, Salesforce join hands to bring iOS features to Business apps

Apple, Salesforce team up to bring iOS-specific features for Business apps (Image Source: Reuters) Apple, Salesforce team up to bring iOS-specific features for Business apps (Image Source: Reuters)

Apple and Salesforce have announced its partnership to bring together customer relationship management platform and iOS. With this strategic collaboration, Apple will help the US-based cloud computing company integrate voice-based assistant Siri ‘deeper’ into Salesforce mobile apps. Salesforce is revamping its app as well to ’embrace’ the native mobile platform with new features on iOS. Both the companies aiming to bring the ‘best devices for business’ will provide tools and resources for Salesforce developers to help them build their own apps and better products specifically for iPhone and iPad.

“We’re excited to work with Salesforce and that their industry-leading CRM will embrace native iOS and deliver exclusive new features on iPhone and iPad,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO said. “With the powerful combination of iPhone, iPad and iOS — the best hardware and software for business — together with native Salesforce apps and the new Salesforce SDK, we can deliver great customer experiences for businesses around the world,” he added.

While the Salesforce tools will enable companies to make better use of iOS features, the company claims that the revamped mobile app will provide customers rich experience on iOS with capabilities like Siri Shortcuts, Business Chat etc. In addition, Apple and Salesforce are developing a Salesforce mobile SDK which is optimised for Apple’s modem programming language, Swift. Further, Salesforce will bring Trailhead, its educational platform as well, that allows user to take courses on how to build business apps with Salesforce tools. With the partnership, Apple and Salesforce will add courses on how to develop iPhone and iPad apps. For this, the iPhone maker has introduced a new Get Started with iOS App Development Trail that will teach user how to build native iOS apps in Xcode with Swift. It is available starting today via trailhead.com/apple. While the Salesforce mobile SDK for iOS will be made available by the end of this year, the revamped Salesforce mobile app will be available in early 2019 and the Trailhead mobile app will debut later next year.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together the world’s number one CRM platform with iPhone and iPad, the world’s best devices for business,” Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO, Salesforce said. “Together, Salesforce and Apple are defining a new era of mobile innovation with native apps on iOS, and empowering millions of people with access to Trailhead and the skills they need for the jobs of the future,” he added.

