Apple rolls out iOS 14.2.1 for iPhone 12 series, fixes lock screen issue on iPhone 12 mini

Apple has rolled out iOS 14.2.1 update that brings multiple bug fixes and improvements. The update is exclusive to the recently launched iPhone 12 series. One of the major bug fixes the update brings is for the unresponsive lock screen issue on the iPhone 12 mini. Apart from this, the update brings a number of other bug fixes for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The update comes just a week after Apple started selling the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in global markets. To get the new iOS 14.2.1 update, you can head over to Settings and open the ‘General’ menu. In there you need to tap on the ‘Software Update’ option and then wait for the phone to search for an update. The update will then show up, where you can tap on the ‘Download and Install’ option to get it.

Note: Make sure that your iPhone has a battery percentage of over 50 percent and that your phone is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network.

Patch notes for iOS 14.2.1 update state that it brings a fix for iPhone 12 mini’s unresponsive lock screen issue. Apart from this, it brings a fix for an issue where some MMS messages are failing to reach recipients. It also brings a fix for sound quality issues on Made for iPhone (MFi) hearing devices when listening to audio from an iPhone.

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, at Rs 84,900 for the 128GB storage variant and at Rs 94,900 for the 256GB storage variant. iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, at Rs 74,900 for the 128GB storage variant and at Rs 84,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Coming to the Pro variants, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant, at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 1,39,900 and the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,59,900.

