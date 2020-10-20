iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro screen repairing cost revealed: Check how much it will cost you

Screen damage is not covered in the warranty, but if you had opted for Apple's protection subscription for the device, you will get a discount on the screen repair service. (Image: Apple)

Apple recently launched its iPhone 12 series globally. The new series includes four devices: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company has already announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available from October 30 in India and the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from November 13. It has now revealed the screen repairing costs for all of the new iPhones, which seems to be quite expensive.

Apple has listed the screen repair costs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on its official website. The screen repairing cost for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is $279 (approximately Rs 20,500). The company is yet to put out the screen repairing costs for its iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, we expect the prices to show up before the devices are made available.

Note: Screen damage is not covered in the warranty, but if you had opted for Apple’s protection subscription for the device, you will get a discount on the screen repair service.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 for the base variant, iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant, iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 for the base variant.

The new iPhones are comparatively more expensive in India than in the US, due to which there is speculation that the screen-repair expenses can get further costlier, once they are revealed in India.

To recall, screen-repairing expenses of iPhone 11 Pro were set at $279 (approximately Rs 20,500) while that of iPhone 11 had been set at $199 (approximately Rs 14,600) with iPhone 11 Pro Max at $329 (approximately Rs 24,000). Apart from these, iPhone X and iPhone XS screen-repair cost was also set at $279 (approximately Rs 20,500) while the screen repair cost for the iPhone XS Max was set at $329 (approximately Rs 24,000) with iPhone XR at $199 (approximately Rs 14,600).

