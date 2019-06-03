Apple removes content from iTunes Facebook and Instagram pages ahead of WWDC 2019

Toggle Menu Sections
WWDC 2019: Apple will reportedly be launching three standalone apps -- Music, TV and Podcasts -- to replace iTunes for Mac and Windows.

WWDC 2019: Apple is close to retiring iTunes on Mac and Windows.

More evidence is mounting that Apple is about to retire iTunes after 18 years. On Saturday, Apple removed all the social media content from its Facebook and Instagram pages of iTunes. According to a Mac Rumor report, content from iTunes Facebook and Instagram pages have been moved to newer pages for Apple TV.

At the same time, there are reports on Twitter that claim that some itunes.apple.com links for songs and artists now redirect to music.apple.com. It’s being said that Apple is in the processor of dropping iTunes links for apps, podcasts, tv shows, movies, and books. Apple will use instead category-specific links such as apps.apple.com, podcasts.apple.com, tv.apple.com, books.apple.com, and movies.apple.com.

Previous reports suggested that iTunes will be phased out in favour of three separate apps: one app for Music, one app for Movies and a standalone app for Podcasts. Music, Podcasts and TV apps will be built using Marzipan, Apple’s initiative of bringing iOS apps to Mac OS. Apple is expected to announce this at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) later today.

iTunes was first announced in 2001, with an aim to simplify the purchase of digital music. In 2005. Apple added music videos and Podcasts to the iTunes store and full movies a year later. iTunes currently works on both Mac OS and Windows 10 platforms.

