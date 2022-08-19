Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 to fix zero-day exploits: Why you need to update ASAP

Apple recently released the iOS 15.6.1 update and is asking all iPhone and iPad users to update to the latest version at the earliest. The iOS 15.6.1 update fixes two major zero-day security vulnerabilities that might have been used to attack iPhones and iPads. A zero-day exploit is one about which even the software developer is not aware. According to Apple’s update for the security update, it is aware that these security vulnerabilities might have been exploited by hackers. The tech giant also released the Safari 15.6.1 update for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina users citing security concerns.
The iOS 15.6.1 update patches two security holes affecting iPhone and iPad users. Apple says they have addressed CVE-2022-32894 which could be used to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and added that the exploit might have been actively users.
Another security vulnerability CVE-2022-32893 affecting the WebKit engine was also addressed by the tech giant. It could have allowed an application to execute some arbitrary code.
The update is currently available for those owning iPhone 6S or later, all iPad Pro variants, iPad gen 5th generation or later, iPad Mini 4 or later and the iPad touch (7th generation).
Coming to the Safari exploit termed CVE-2022-32893, Apple has patched a security problem affecting users on macOS Big Sur and mac OS Catalina. The company says the exploit could have been used to process malicious web content leading to arbitrary code execution and said they are aware of some reports suggesting that the issue was being actively exploited.
Apple is urging everyone to update their devices to iOS 15.6.1 as soon as they can. To do so, you need to open the ‘Settings’ app, head over to the ‘General’ section and tap on Software Update.’ From there, you will be able to install the update.
