Apple releases iOS 13.2.2 update to fix issue that caused background apps to quit

Apple has just released a new update for iOS and iPadOS, which fixes an issue that would cause background apps to quit unexpectedly. Apple’s iOS 13.2.2 update is now available for iPhones and iPads and comes with other bug fixes and improvements as well.

Advertising

Apple’s update can be found in Settings followed by General and then Software update. The update is around 100 MB in size though it could be larger depending on whether you have installed the last few updates or not.

According to Apple’s detailed description, iOS 13.2.2 also resolves other issues, and not just the one where background apps were getting killed. It also fixes a problem where the iPhone would temporarily lose mobile signal after a call. Another problem resolved is one where mobile data was shown as temporarily not be available.

The update also fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable. It also addresses an issue where using the Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt. Finally, it fixes a problem where charging was interrupted on Yubikey Lightning-powered accessories.

Advertising

Read more: Apple iOS 13.2 goes live, brings Deep Fusion, new Emojis, and more

Apple has rolled out a number of patches and updates for iOS 13 since it first released in September. Apple released iOS 13.2 earlier on October 29. The update brought the company’s new Deep Fusion image processing technology to the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro phones. The update also introduced new emojis as well as support for the recently launched AirPods Pro.

The Deep Fusion imaging technology is an image processing system that takes advantage of A13 Bionic Neural Engine to capture images with better texture and delivers noise-free photos in low light, but it is restricted to Apple’s new iPhones.

The iOS 13.2 update also added a new set of emojis as part of the Unicode 12 standard. There’s also a new a Siri privacy settings that allows users to opt-in or opt-out of sharing Siri recordings with Apple.