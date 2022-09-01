scorecardresearch
Apple releases critical iOS 12 security update for older iPhone 5s, 6 and iPads

The iOS 12 update fixes a security vulnerability that could allow a hacker to run an arbitrary code on older iPhones and iPads.

Apple has clarified that iOS 12 is not affected by iOS 12 is not impacted by CVE-2022-32894.

Last month, Apple released iOS 15.6.1 update to fix zero-day exploits asking all iPad and iPhone users to update their devices to the latest version. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released a rare critical security update for those with older iPhones and iPads.

Available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 and iPod touch (6th gen), the security update bumps the software version to 12.5.6, has the build number 16H71 and is 275 MB in size. It looks like the update fixes a security vulnerability (CVE-2022-32893) that the company recently patched with its iOS 15.6.1 update.

The security update patches an exploit in Safari that could let unauthorised user process maliciously crafted web content and lead to arbitrary code execution. The developers seem to have addressed it with improved bounds checking. Apple said they are already aware of a report suggesting that the issue might have been actively exploited.

Also, in case you are wondering, iOS 12 is not impacted by CVE-2022-32894. Needless to say, those on iOS 12 are advised to update their devices to iOS 12.5.6 as soon as possible. If you happen to own one of the aforementioned devices, you might already have a notification on your device. In case you want to manually update your device to the latest version, open the ‘Settings’ app, navigate to ‘General’ and tap on ‘Software Update’.

Also, Apple will be launching the iPhone 14 series alongside iOS 16 on September 7. Unfortunately, anyone using the iPhone 8 and older will not be updated to iOS 16.

