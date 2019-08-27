Apple releases iOS 12.4.1 update to fix security flaw that allowed jailbreaking iPhones

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.4.1 update, which fixes a serious security flaw that left iPhones open to jailbreaking. The flaw was introduced with the iOS 12.4 update and unpatched an issue that had been fixed in the iOS 12.3 update. Apple’s latest software update is available for iPhone 5s and above, iPad Air and later and iPod Touch 6th generation.

Advertising

Apple iPhone users can go to Settings app>General>Software update and check for the update. The iOS 12.4.1. update is around 102.6MB in size and the description for this says it provides important security and stability updates. The update is recommended for all users.

On the security details for the update, Apple notes that it fixes an issue where a malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges. Apple is crediting security vulnerability number CVE-2019-8605 to Ned Williamson, who works with the Google Project Zero team. The Apple page also notes that the team would like to acknowledge Pwn20wnd for their assistance.

Pwn20wnd is the security researcher, who highlighted the jailbreak issue first. He had posted a public jailbreak for iOS 12.4 on Github and it was reported by Motherboard, that users were able to jailbreak their iPhones with this.While iOS 12.4 made jailbreaking an iPhone possible once again it also meant iPhones were vulnerable to hacking.

Advertising

The researcher had warned that unscrupulous developers could exploit the vulnerability to release apps, which could steal user data. Given the seriousness of the update, it is recommended that all users download the iOS 12.4.1 update on their iOS devices immediately.

Apple has also released tvOS 12.4.1, watchOS 5.3.1, and macOS Mojave 10.14.6. The updates focus on bug fixing. On macOS Mojave, the update also fixes a major security flaw for which Apple has credited Ned Williamson again and thanked Pwn20wnd.