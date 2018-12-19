Apple iOS 12.1.2 comes with fix for eSIM activation bugs on iPhone XS, iPhone XR

Apple has rolled out iOS 12.1.2 for iPhones, which fixes a bug related to eSIM activation on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Just last week, Apple seeded the first iOS 12.1.2 beta to developers. The update also addresses an issue that could affect “mobile connectivity in Turkey for all three latest-generation iPhones.

The new update is 418.5MB in size. If your phone is connected to a fast Wi-Fi connection you should be able to download iOS 12.1.2 in less than 3 minutes. To download the update, go to Settings>General>Software update. You can also download the update through iTunes.

Here are the release notes for iOS 12.1.2:

Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Addresses an issue that could affect mobile connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

The new eSIM functionality was first introduced with iOS 12.1. In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel are now supporting the eSIM feature on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. On Jio, both postpaid and prepaid users can get the eSIM feature. Airtel is only offering eSIM for postpaid users.

It’s being said that iOS 12.1.2 may offer software tweaks in China to comply with the terms the Qualcomm patent dispute. In case you are not aware, a Chinese court last week issued an iPhone sales ban in China as it found that Apple had violated two of Qualcomm patents.

In fact, Apple said it would issue a software update early next week to “to address any possible concern about our compliance with the order,” according to a statement to Reuters.