Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for compatible iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch models

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 12, the next mobile operating system for the iPhone and iPad. This will allow any user to test pre-release versions of iOS for free. The public beta will be supported on all iPhone, iPad, and iPad Touch models that can currently run iOS 11.

If you have a spare iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, you can download the public beta of iOS 12 and experience the new OS for free. Downloading the public beta of iOS 12 will give you access to features like grouped notifications, Memoji, Group FaceTime, among others. Previously, the beta of iOS 12 was made available for developers.

To download the public beta on a compatible iOS device, you’ll need to enroll the device first. Once you’ve done that, you can download iOS 12 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Do keep in mind that anyone with an Apple ID can download the public beta of iOS 12.

Just be clear that the public beta of iOS 12 isn’t finished and could be loaded with bugs. We cannot recommend you iOS 12 on your primary iOS device, but you have a spare iPhone or iPad and are eager to know what’s new in iOS 12 to offer, you can signup for the Apple Public Beta software programme.

Just to recall, Apple gave a preview of iOS 12, the next operating system for iPhones and iPads, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose earlier this month. Apple is expected to roll out iOS 12 later this year. Last year, iOS 11 went live on September 12, as part of the company’s annual iPhone event.

