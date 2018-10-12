Apple registers new iPad Pro models, Apple Pencil in China

Apple could launch new iPad Pros, alongside the second-generation Apple Pencil in the coming days. (Image: MySmartPrice)

Apple is expected to launch a refreshed lineup of iPad Pros, alongside a new model of Apple Pencil sometime later this month. Now, the upcoming devices have been recently registered in China.

First spotted by MySmartPrice, a total of three new iPad Pros models and a Bluetooth device have been registered with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Apple registered iPad model numbers A1876, A1980, and A1993 with MIIT at the end of September. The first two models were also registered with the Eurasian Economic Commission, the third model A1993 hasn’t been seen before in any prior filing.

It looks like Apple might launch an updated model of Apple Pencil as well. Apparently, a new Bluetooth device carrying the model number A2051 could be the successor to the Apple Pencil. This would be the first time the Cupertino company will launch the second-generation of Apple Pencil.

The word on the street is that Apple could launch two new model of iPad Pro, one with a 10.5-inch display and the second one with a 12.9-inch display. It’s being said that the devices will feature a bezel-less display with no home button similar to the Apple iPhone X. Also, the new models will adopt Face ID to unlock the iPad Pro. They will also likely to come with the A12X processor, more RAM, and other major improvements.

