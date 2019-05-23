Apple registers 11 models of the next gen iPhones with EEC in Russia: Report

Apple will be launching its next-generation iPhones in September, globally. The company has now apparently registered 11 models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia. Three of the variants might be of the iPhone XR successor, whereas, the other variations might be of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

According to the EEC database logs, which were spotted first by 9to5Mac, list model numbers A2111, A2160, A2161, A2215, A2216, A2217, A2218, A2219, A2220, A2221 and A2223. In the 9to5Mac report, states that the A2111, A2161 and A2215 represent the iPhone XR successor.

Considering Apple usually has multiple iPhone variants for different markets. The identifiers could just be meant for region specific units rather than different variants.

With each new generation, Apple upgrades the processors in iPhones, while at the same time updating the iOS version of the device. With the iPhone XI series of smartphones, the company is expected to follow the same pattern and bring the new iPhones with its A13 chipset and iOS 13 operating system.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier reported that the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays. While the iPhone XR successor will sport an LCD display.

In a separate leak from SlashLeaks, we got to see that the upcoming iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max manufacturing moulds and schematics. The moulds show that both the devices will sport a triple consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP super wide angle lens and a 12 telephoto lens, provided by Sony.