Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Apple raises price of iPhone SE 3 (2022) by Rs 6000 in India

The Apple iPhone SE 2022 is one of the most affordable iPhones with 5G out there right now, but it has recently seen a significant price hike.

iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 3,The iPhone SE launched earlier this year in March starting at Rs 43,900. (Express Photo)

Apple has increased the price of its third-gen iPhone SE in India. The iPhone SE 3, also called the iPhone SE 2022 is currently Apple’s most affordable iPhone (not including the sale prices on older iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models).

The device was priced starting at Rs 43,900 back when it launched in March 2022. However, the price has now gone up and starts at Rs 49,900. That’s a hike of Rs 6,000, a significantly large one for the affordable iPhone.

Prices for all the other storage variants of the iPhone SE 2022 have also increased. The iPhone SE 3 128GB has gone from Rs 48,900 to Rs 54,900 and the 256GB variant has gone from Rs 58,900 to Rs 64,900.

The increased prices are seen on Apple’s website and while it is not exactly clear why Apple hiked the price of the iPhone SE 3, it could be due to a weakening Rupee against the US dollar. The iPhone SE 3 is the only 5G-enabled iPhone SE, and with Apple ditching its mini-series going forward, it remains the most compact 5G-enabled iPhone as well.

Users looking forward to buying the iPhone SE 2022 can also check Flipkart, where the 64GB and 128GB variants of the device are available slightly cheaper, but there’s no 256GB variant in stock.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) comes with the brand’s A15 Bionic chipset which also powers the entire iPhone 13 series and the non-Pro iPhone 14 series. The phone sports a 4.7-inch screen and is eligible for an update to iOS 16.

Other features of the device include TouchID, an older design from the iPhone 8 series. A single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is also IP67 certified and comes in Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED variants.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 12:25:55 pm
