Apple tops global premium smartphone segment in Q2 2018: Counterpoint

Apple has captured 43 per cent of the global premium smartphone market for Q2 2018, according to a report from Hong Kong-based research firm Counterpoint. The report also mentions that the premium smartphone segment shipments grew faster in the quarter, as compared to that of the entire smartphone segment itself.

While the smartphone segment declined by 1 per cent during Q2 2018, the premium phones category registered a 7 per cent growth in the same period. The Counterpoint report attributes the rise to increased shipments of flagships from Chinese smartphone makers, which have also been able to tap the western Europe and US markets. Also, it has been stated that the premium smartphone segment was responsible for 20 per cent of the total smartphone market. Of this, 45 per cent of flagship phone sales were through devices priced between $400 (Rs 28,896) and $600 (Rs 43,444).

Following Apple and Samsung, the other smartphone companies to reach the top five positions in Q2 2018 include Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi. The three Chinese smartphone makers registered a market share of 10 per cent, 9 per cent, and 3 per cent respectively. On the other hand, among OEMs having flagship devices in the $400-$600 price range, Oppo held a 22 per cent market share, followed by Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi.

Apple, on the other hand, topped the $600-$800 price segment, as well as the $800+ price range, which can be accounted by the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. In India, Counterpoint notes that OnePlus was the best performing premium smartphone brand in the $400-$600 price range, thanks to the success of the OnePlus 6.

