Apple patent reveals new display design with no Face ID, notch

Apple has filed for a new patent first spotted by LetsGoDigital, which shows sketches for an upcoming iPhone with some mock-up screenshots. in the sketches, we can see a rectangular display with square corners. The device seems to have no notch, front camera or Face ID hardware. It does have a power button, volume buttons, SIM card tray and a physical notification switch.

According to LetsGoDigital, this patent seems to be the design for the 2020 iPhone. It also states that the next gen iPhone will come with a new in-display front-facing camera along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

When translated, the text in the patent states that this is a partial patent, which means that these sketches are not representing the design of the next gen iPhone, instead, they are just showcasing how a part of the design will look like.

It is highly possible that this patent might be for an updated iPod Touch or for a low priced iPhone lineup yet to be released. Apple is rumoured to be working on a successor to the iPhone SE, which might launch in 2020. This might be a patent for that according to some reports.

To recall, current rumours for the 2020 iPhones states that Apple will launch four new models of the iPhone during the year. Two iPhones will come with 6.1-inch displays, one will feature a 5.4-inch display and lastly, one will feature a 6.7-inch display. All of the iPhones are said to be coming with 5G support and a new sensor-shift stabilization technology.

