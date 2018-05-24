Apple is giving Rs 3,900 refund for iPhone over battery replacements: Here’s how it works

Apple is giving Rs 3900 refund for all iPhone customers who had paid for a battery replacement. Apple is giving Rs 3900 refund for all iPhone customers who had paid for a battery replacement.

Apple is giving Rs 3,900 refund to all those customers, who had to pay for a battery replacement for the iPhone 6, or later models because it was out-of-warranty. Apple’s “iPhone out-of-warranty battery replacement credit” covers replacements at any Apple authorised service locations from January 1, 2017, through January 28, 2018.

The company said it will alert customers who are eligible for refunds via email between May 23 and July 2018 with all details on how to obtain the credit. Apple’s Rs 3,900 refund will be provided as an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card used to pay for the battery replacement service. If you feel you are eligible for a refund, but are not contacted by Apple, you can contact the company directly. It should be noted that you will be asked to provide proof of service at an Apple authorised service location.

Apple further says that it will not offer credits for the iPhone battery replacements that were performed within the warranty. So remember, this is only for those whose iPhones were out-of-warranty, and for replacements done at an authorised centre. If you got the battery replaced at a non-Apple approved centre, then there is no chance of a refund. Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X batteries are covered under this refund scheme; older iPhone models such as the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C are not eligible for the same.

The move comes after it was discovered that Apple throttles the speed of previous-generation iPhones with old batteries. Last December, the company admitted to secretly slowing down the performance of old iPhones. Many consumers were upset about the practice. In fact, some users even filed a class action suit against Apple as a result. As an apology, Apple this year began reducing the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 from $79 to $29, available worldwide through December 2018. In India, the cost of replacement for a battery was around Rs 2000, down from Rs 5990. Apple on its part, said this was done only to ensure that there were no unexpected shutdowns on iPhones.

