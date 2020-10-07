Apple’s iPhone 12 event preview: What to expect next week

Here's what to expect from Apple's big product announcement on Tuesday.

Apple’s second fall event is happening on Tuesday, October 13, and all signs point at the global debut of the iPhone 12 series. Yes, Apple is expected to announce four models in the iPhone 12 series including a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. New iPhones aren’t the only big announcement expected next week. We will likely see a new Apple TV streaming box, AirPods Studio, AirTags, and a smaller HomePod smart speaker. Express Technology will cover the live event – so stay tuned for the latest.

How to watch Apple event live

Users can watch the livestream directly on Apple’s website using a Mac, iPhone, PC, iPad, or any other device with a built-in web browser. You can also watch the live event on your Apple TV. Apple will also stream the live launch of the iPhone 12 on YouTube as well. Apple’s October 13 fall event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST.

iPhone 12 series

There may be four new iPhone models in the iPhone 12 lineup: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four models may have 5G, but only the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a millimeter-wave 5G. This would be the only model that may have 3D depth-sensing technology. We have also heard that the iPhone 12 may not come with earbuds or power adapter. In terms of appearance, the iPhone 12 series will feature tweaked designs – similar to a boxy shape reminiscent of iPhone 4 and iPad Pro. The A14 Bionic-powered iPhone 12 may be cheaper than the iPhone 11 with a starting price of $649.

New Apple TV

Apple is also expected to announce an all-new Apple TV streaming box on October 13. We don’t expect a radically different Apple TV this year. A recent report claims that the new Apple TV streaming box may have a better processor and an updated remote. We have also heard that Apple is reportedly working on a gaming controller for the Apple TV. It makes a lot of sense, given Apple Arcade service works on the Apple TV.

AirPods Studio

Apple’s over-ear headphones have been rumoured for quite some time. With Apple recently removed competitors headphones and speakers from its online stores and physical stores, we are certain that the announcement of AirPods Studio is around the corner. AirPods Studio are Apple’s entry into the high-end over-ear headphones market, currently dominated by the likes of Bose and Sony. It’s being said that AirPods Studio will include noise cancellation and a “neck detection” sensor which would tell whether they are on your head or resting on your neck.

AirTags

Apple could also spend time and discuss AirTags at the event. The Tile-like accessory could resemble small rubber disks with an aluminum panel on the back and a big Apple logo. The new accessory can be placed on items like keys, wallets, or backpacks. The idea behind “AirTags” is to locate such items using your iPhone. AirTags could be reasonably priced.

Mini HomePod

Apple will probably also announce the miniature version of HomePod. The original HomePod is a great sounding smarty speaker, but it costs a hefty Rs 20,000. Apple needs a lower-cost smart speaker to compete with Amazon and Google. Expect a less expensive HomePod with the same design as the original but in a smaller body.

What not to expect

We don’t expect to Apple is even closer to reveal AR/VR glasses or Apple Car.

