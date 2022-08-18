Apple to launch new iPad Pro with M2, budget-friendly iPad this October: Report

With the iPhone 14 series launch event just around the corner, rumours suggest that Apple might be working on a new pocket-friendly version of the iPad alongside the iPad Pro which might be powered by the M2 silicon chip sometime in October.

According to a report by MacRumors, a tipster with the username ‘yeux1122’ has posted on the Korean blog Naver citing sources that such a device might indeed be under development. It looks like the low-cost iPad will feature a revamped design with flat edges and a large display, will be powered by the A14 Bionic chip, USB Type-C port and have 5G connectivity. Rumours also suggests the 10th generation iPad will include a TouchID button instead of Face ID.

But the account did not share any more details about the upcoming iPad Pro. Some leaks also suggest that the new iPad Pro will be launched along with iPadOS 16. It is interesting to note that yeux1122 had accurately predicted details about the fifth generation iPad Air and the upcoming iPhone 14.

A report by Bloomberg suggests that Apple might host the iPhone 14 launch event on September 7. If this turns out to be true, Apple will have more than a month to get ready for the October event. Keep in mind that these are just speculations at this point, so we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt. In other news, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will begin iPhone 14 production in India at the same time as in China.