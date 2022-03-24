Apple may rebrand A15 Bionic as A16 for iPhone 14, price increase expected across the lineup

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 in September, and while the company remains tight-lipped about the launch, there’s already a lot known about the new lineup. A report from iDrop News sheds light on how Apple is struggling to manufacture the A16 and M2 chips.

Although these chips will be manufactured by TSMC’s 4nm process, the production capacity is limited. The report suggests Apple wants to focus more on M2 chips and will only be making newer chips for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max Pro. That means the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue to use the A15 chip, which currently powers the iPhone 13 lineup.

It is said that to avoid criticism, Apple will slightly modify the A15 chip and rebrand it as A16. Expect this chip to power the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The A16 Pro, which will be faster and more power-efficient, will only be found inside the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The move would allow Apple to cut down costs. However, that doesn’t mean the new iPhone 14 series will cost less than the iPhone 13 lineup. In fact, the iPhone 14 Max will likely cost $799, whereas the iPhone Pro could start at $1099, a $100 jump over its predecessor.

A few days back, Apple analyst Ming-Chio Kuo said that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by a new chip and the rest of the models will retain the A15 chips. This was later backed by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

For the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, Apple plans to drop the notch in favour of a hole screen cut-out and a 48MP camera. This year, Apple will reportedly drop the iPhone 14 mini and will replace it with the iPhone 14 Max.

Apple is expected to hold its fall event in September, as it does every year.