Apple may not bring TouchID to iPhone 15 or other high-end iPhone models, report says

Apple won’t release a new iPhone with TouchID in the near future, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman shared that the iPhone 15 will not be getting TouchID. He also said that it is unlikely TouchID will make a comeback on high-end flagship iPhone models anytime soon.

It’s not that Apple hasn’t tested TouchID on newer iPhones internally, but the company decided not to bring the biometric sensor to its flagship phones. When Apple introduced the Touch ID fingerprint biometric sensor on the iPhone 5s nine years back, it offered better security without compromising on convenience. Later, Apple brought Touch ID to iPads, MacBooks and even iMac keyboards.

“Over the past few years, there have been discussions within Apple about bringing Touch ID back to high-end iPhones. The company has tested in-screen Touch ID and even contemplated putting it on the power button. At this point, I believe Face ID is here to stay and Touch ID won’t be returning to flagship iPhones—at least anytime in the foreseeable future.”

Touch ID continues to live on the iPhone SE and some iPad models including the iPad mini 6. That being said, it’s still limited to Apple’s budget devices. And for flagship devices, Apple uses Face ID which can unlock the device if you just look at it. The iPhone 14 has it and so does the iPad Pro. Rumour has it that Apple plans to add both in-display TouchID and FaceID to iPhone, but it appears that Cupertino will take some more time to perfect the technology before it reaches your device.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously said that he expects Touch ID to return to the iPhone in 2025. He cited the delay due to development or production bottlenecks.