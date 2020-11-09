Apple MagSafe Duo charger listed on India website: Price, features

Apple MagSafe Duo charger is listed as coming soon on the India website. (Image source: Apple India website)

Apple’s new MagSafe Duo charger is listed as coming soon on the company’s India website and the price for the product has been revealed. In addition to the MagSafe Duo charger, Apple has also listed its leather cases for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro.

The MagSafe charger was re-introduced with the new iPhone 12 series, though it is sold separately. The MagSafe Duo charger as the name suggests will charge two devices at once. For example, it can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously. The device will charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods and other Qi-certified devices. Apple has priced the MagSafe Duo charger at Rs 13,900.

The regular MagSafe charger is priced at Rs 4500. The MagSafe charging system relies on magnets at the back of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provides up to 15 wireless charging. For the iPhone 12 mini the speed is capped at 10W.

Apple also says the MagSafe Charger is compatible with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge other devices as well. This includes iPhone 8 or later and AirPods with the wireless charging case. However, the magnetic alignment experience will only work on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

The MagSafe Duo Charger also folds together making it more portable when travelling. The Power adapter is sold separately and Apple recommends a 20W USB-C Power Adapter for this. The cost for the power adapter is Rs 1,900 on the Apple website. The box will come with a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

Apple’s website also lists the new leather sleeve cases for the new iPhone 12 Pro Max. The leather sleeve case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12, 12 Pro costs Rs 12,900. Apple’s iPhone 12 mini and the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max went live for pre-orders last week. These leather sleeve options will be offered in Product Red, Saddle Brown, Pink Citrus, and Baltic Blue colour options on the Apple website.

Currently the iPhone 12 Pro Max is up for pre-orders in India. The price starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB version, Rs 1,39,900 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,59,900 for the 512GB version. It is being sold in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue colour options. The phone will start shipping from November 13 for those who pre-order it. Apple is also offering customers the option to exchange their old iPhone or smartphone when purchasing the new iPhone 12 series.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd