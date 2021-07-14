Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 series launched in India: Check price, features

Apple has launched the MagSafe battery pack accessory for the iPhone 12 series. The battery pack will be the latest in a range of accessories for the iPhone 12 series that use the MagSafe tethering feature to latch on modules to the back of an iPhone 12 series phone to offer more functionality.

The new MagSafe Battery Pack is a white module without any colour options which will work with the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 12. While the battery pack’s product page doesn’t list any exact dimensions, it is expected to be roughly as wide as the iPhone 12 mini, which is 64.2mm. The battery has its own Lightning connector for charging and when you use a power adapter with more than 20W, the phone and battery pack can charge together.

The MagSafe Battery Pack simply snaps on to the back of the phone and doesn’t interfere with credit cards or other devices. It also doesn’t need an on/off switch and automatically charges a phone when it is attached to the back of it. The Battery Pack does, however, require iOS 14.7 or above, also allowing users to check the battery status of the accessory using the Batteries widget.

Apple is not the first brand to make battery accessories for the iPhone 12 series that leverage the MagSafe feature. Third-party companies like Waitee and Ewa have also been available for months now. However, the official Apple accessory is likely to offer better integration with iOS and will offer support with features like the Battery widget.

Pricing and availability

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is priced at Rs 10,900 in India but there is no information as to when the product will be available for purchase. On the other hand, the accessory costs $99 (about Rs 7,300) in the US and is estimated to be available from July 20.