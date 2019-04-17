Apple macOS 10.15 could allow users to use iPads as a secondary display: Report

Apple may allow users to turn their iPads into a secondary display for the Mac. A new report from 9to5Mac suggests that the upcoming macOS 10.15 will enable Mac apps to be displayed on the iPad via a wireless connection.

The display feature is reportedly codenamed “Sidecar”, and it functions exactly the same as a third-party solution called Luna Display, a dongle that converts your iPad into a high-resolution external display for the Mac. However, unlike a Luna Display which requires dedicated hardware to convert the iPad into an external display, Apple’s solution is completely software based.

The report says the new feature will be made available via the maximise button within an app window. Users will need to hover their cursors over the button to reveal options to expand the full-screen and tilting, or move it to an external display. Plus, there will also be the option to send the window over to the secondary display.

When using the iPad as a secondary display, you can also use the Apple Pencil to draw or sketch, making this feature super convenient for graphic designers.

The report doesn’t offer too many details on how Apple will allow users to use the iPad as an external display for the Mac. Whether this solution is completely wireless or it requires some sort of a dongle, is still a mystery. Hopefully, we will learn more about this feature at WWDC in June, Apple’s annual developer conference.