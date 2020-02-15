Apple looking to develop its own 5G modem for iPhones: Report

Given the poor range that mmWave technology has, Apple will have to integrate multiple mmWave antennas to ensure good connectivity on the next-gen iPhones without increasing their size drastically. (Image: Ben Geskin) Given the poor range that mmWave technology has, Apple will have to integrate multiple mmWave antennas to ensure good connectivity on the next-gen iPhones without increasing their size drastically. (Image: Ben Geskin)

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 12 series of smartphones in September. It is being said that all of the devices launched will come with native support for 5G networks. Earlier it was being reported that all of the iPhones will come with Qualcomm’s X55 modem integrated inside. However, now according to a new report by Fast Company, Apple might be looking to designing its own 5G antenna rather than using one from Qualcomm.

According to the report, Apple is considering this due to the size of the Qualcomm’s QTM525 antenna, which helps the X55 modem access the faster mmWave version of 5G, is too large for the slim profile of the next-generation iPhones.

Given the poor range that mmWave technology has, Apple will have to integrate multiple mmWave antennas to ensure good connectivity on the next-gen iPhones without increasing their size drastically.

As of now nothing is finalised, according to the report, the company is considering two designs, which include a thinner design with its own antennas and the second one being a thicker design with Qualcomm antennas.

Apple’s collaboration with Qualcomm seems temporary, as it only settled its lawsuit with Qualcomm, due to the fact that its partner Intel at that time was not able to provide 5G chips for the company. At that time, Apple purchased Intel’s entire 5G modem business, which has provided the company the groundwork that Intel had already done and continue to build on it for fully customised 5G modems.

