Apple signs deal with LG for supply of OLED, LCD screens on iPhone 2018 models: Report

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone X models this year, two with OLED displays and a budget variant with LCD screen. Now, according to a report in Digitimes, Apple has signed a contract with LG Display Co to produce three to four million organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for the next-generation iPhones. South Korea’s LG will also reportedly supply 20 million LCD displays to Apple this year.

The move is aimed at reducing iPhone costs and dependency on Samsung, which was the sole supplier of OLED displays for iPhone X last year. Apple sold 216 million devices in total in 2017. Last month, Bloomberg reported the deal was close to getting finalised. LG is also working on ramping up its capacity to be able to produce 10 million OLED display units, as per Digitimes report.

Apple iPhone 2018 line-up is expected to include an entry-level 6.1-inch LCD phone or iPhone 9 as well as iPhone X Plus and iPhone X 2018 with 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED display respectively. According to Luke Lin, a senior analyst with Digitimes Research, iPhone X 2018 could sell at a slightly reduced price that its predecessor iPhone X thanks to lower production costs.

The higher-end 6.5-inch iPhone model could be the most expensive variant of the thee new iPhones expected this year. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo predicts it will be priced at around $1000, which is around Rs 68,800 on conversion. The LCD iPhone variant is expected to be priced at around $700 (Rs 48,000 approx), while 5.8-inch OLED model is pegged to cost about $800.

Apple iPhone X Plus is rumoured to come with dual-SIM capabilities. The phone will sport vertically stacked dual-rear cameras and have 4GB RAM compared to last year’s iPhone X which had 3GB RAM. The affordable LCD variant is expected to sport a design similar to that of the original iPhone X, complete with a notch for Face ID feature. However, there will be Touch ID or 3D Touch on this phone it will have single rear cameras. The third iPhone model for 2018 is said to ship with Face ID, dual rear cameras, and more. All three new iPhones should be powered by Apple’s A12 chip and continue with the glass and metal design.

