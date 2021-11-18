Apple launches iOS 15.1.1 update for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 series

Apple has confirmed the launch of its iOS 15.1.1 update for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. The update will bring changes such as improving the call-drop performance on the iPhones.

The update is rolling out for devices including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. Apple has confirmed that other iPhones will not be getting this update. The iOS 15.1.1 firmware will be released via an OTA update. The size of the update is listed at 1.44GB.

If you are eligible for the update but haven’t received it yet, you can check for it manually by going into Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” situated at the bottom of the page.

In other news, the iPhone 13 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 55,990 in India by availing cashback and exchange offers. To recall, the iPhone 13 was originally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,990. This means that users will be getting a discount of Rs 24,000 if they claim the offers.

As per the official site of India iStore, you can get a cashback offer of Rs 6,000 which is applicable only on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, interested customers can also get an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,000, so the price comes down to Rs 55,990 when you also claim the Rs 6,000 cashback offer. It is worthing noting that if you have an iPhone XR, then you will get a flat discount of Rs 18,000 in exchange.