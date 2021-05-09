‘iPad mini Pro’ could be in the works, launch expected later this year

The next iPad mini which is set to launch this year is speculated to feature thinner bezels, similar to the new iPad Pro (Image Source: Apple)

The next-generation iPad mini, which is expected to launch later this year, might come with thinner bezels and 5G capabilities. The iPad mini is perfect for smaller hands and for traveling. The newest iteration of the device which is on sale currently was introduced back in 2019.

The upcoming iPad mini will reportedly sport thinner bezels, similar to the new iPad Pro, according to a leak by @hwangmh01, who got the scoop from South Korean blog Naver. The report states that the new iPad will support 5G and will come in at least two colors – silver and gray.



The new Apple iPad mini is expected to be launched in the latter half of the year as indicated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He had previously stated that the new iPad range would feature a 9- display and could look like a smaller variant of the iPad Air with slimmer bezels and a side button-integrated Touch ID.

Previously, it was said that the new iPad mini would sport an 8.4-inches screen. The fifth-generation iPad model which is currently available in the market features a 7.9-inches display and thick borders and is powered by the A12 Bionic processor. The new iPad mini is expected to come with a newer chipset according to recent reports.

Some renders of the device hint towards the next-gen iPad mini coming with a pinhole camera and in-screen Touch ID, but that’s not likely to happen according to recent reports. An alleged picture of a dummy unit had implied that the iPad mini 2021 would feature its predecessor’s design, but that also doesn’t align with leaks.

It is likely that the new iPad mini 6 may be powered by the A14 Bionic SOC, which also powers the fourth-generation iPad Air. The device may cost about the same as the current model, which had a starting price of $399 at launch. It is important to note that the company has not announced the exact specifications of the new device and we will have to wait a little longer to know more.