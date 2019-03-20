Apple could launch refreshed iPod Touch today: Report

Advertising

Apple launched a refreshed version of iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support as well as a new 10.5-inch iPad Air but it might not be done just yet. As per MacRumors, Apple plans to announce a new seventh-generation iPod touch today via a press release.

Earlier this month MacRumors claimed that it received a tip suggesting new product announcements from Apple on March 18, March 19 and March 20. With the first two days seeing the debut of new iPads and iMacs, it is highly likely that Apple will launch a new device on the third day too, which is reported to be a new iPod touch.

The current version of iPod runs on Apple A8 processor and features a 4-inch Retina Display and an 8MP rear camera with a home button without Touch ID. The device was last updated in 2015 and has not received a hardware upgrade ever since.

The update on the device might include a bigger display, probably the 4.7-inch display used in iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. For the processor, it has been speculated that the new iPod might carry the Apple A10 Fusion or the Apple A11 Bionic chip to receive iOS updates for at least some years.

While it has been reported that the new iPod Touch will focus on the music, a recent trademark application suggests that the device might promote mobile gaming.

The pricing of the iPod is not known yet but Apple might put the price around the current iPod Touch price. So we may actually see the 32GB version of new iPod Touch around $199 and the 128GB model around $299.