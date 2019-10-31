Apple is the most popular brand for pre-owned smartphones in India: Olx study

Apple has emerged as the most popular smartphone brand in the pre-owned smartphone market in India leaving behind brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus. OLX, the digital classifieds marketplace claims that Apple iPhones are not only the most listed smartphones on its platform but also have the highest share of demand.

Advertising

Highest demand for Apple iPhones followed by Xiaomi

In terms of popularity, Apple iPhones dominate OLX with 19 per cent demand. Even though older iPhones like iPhone 5S and iPhone SE have been discontinued by Apple in 2016 and 2018 respectively, these models continue to be in heavy demand across small towns and rural areas.

Xioami occupies the second position with an 18 per cent share of demand on the platform. Samsung and BBK Electronics (parent company of Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus) share the third spot with 15 per cent demand. The rest of the 33 per cent demand is claimed by other brands including Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, Asus, Gionee, Sony, HTC, LG, Lava, Intex, Karbonn, Micromax and others.

Apple has the highest listing followed by Samsung

OLX says that 19 per cent of the total listings on its platform belong to pre-owned iPhones. While Samsung trails behind Apple with a total of 16 per cent listings, BBK Electronics takes up the third spot with 14 per cent listings combining all the products under its brands. Xiaomi is at fourth place with 13 per cent listings even though it is the second most popular brand trailing only behind the iPhone. The rest of the 38 per cent listings in the smartphone category are made up of other brands.

Advertising

The report says that the market for pre-owned smartphones is growing at a rapid rate, due to increased frequency of smartphone launches in India, leading to wider choice and availability for users across multiple price ranges. OLX says that the declining period of ownership for smartphones has resulted in a fresh supply of almost-new phones with better specifications in the market.

As per the study, smartphone manufacturers are increasingly replicating features found in higher-end phones across budget and mid-tier phones, this, in turn, is pushing up the average price of a pre-owned phone by 9 per cent. The report says that in 2019, the average price of a pre-owned smartphone listed on OLX jumped to Rs 12,000, up from Rs 11,000 in 2018, and Rs 9,000 in 2017.